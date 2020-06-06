Pakistan, West Indies Tours: Series to cost ECB £250,000 every day

ISLAMABAD: International cricket activities will cost the England and Wales Cricket Board approximately 250,000 pounds per day as the touring parties will enjoy all facilities free of cost.

A well-placed source has told ‘The News’ that the ECB will spend around eight to ten percent of the total income that is expected to be generated from the West Indies and Pakistan tours on the visitors to facilitate them during the trip. The ECB hopes to generate around 110 million pounds from TV signals revenue from the both teams’ engagements.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not spend a single penny under any head during the England tour. A chartered flight will take the 50-member contingent to England. It is expected that 40 members of the contingent will depart in mid July. Currently we are preparing SOPs for the short training camp to be staged ahead of the team’s departure. Once we finalise the SOPs, the process of naming camp’s probables will begin,” a source within the PCB said.

He added that the ECB could arrange a chartered flight to bring the squad back in case the PCB expresses such desire.

“The ECB is responsible for all the expenditures of this tour. Though nothing has been finalised as yet regarding the flight for return of the squad, however if the need arises, the ECB could also arrange a flight. The matter will be resolve by the boards in due course.”

Meanwhile, the massive expenditures would go on staging matches at the bio-secure venues as well as providing safe and secure boarding and lodging facilities to the visiting teams.

“This time safety and health of players and support staff will be the major challenges for the hosts. The ECB is expected to spend heavily on providing safe and secure environment to the players and support staff. Ageas Bowl Hampshire and Old Trafford (Manchester) have already been chosen as the possible venues to host the back-to-back Test series.”

“The protocol will involve testing of 200-250 match-day staffers for Covid-19 before entering the ‘bubble’ at the ground, followed by daily temperature checks,” a report suggested.

However, only temperature checks will be conducted on media persons covering the event on daily basis.

Besides Pakistan and West Indies, Ireland is also expected to go on a short tour of England. The summer 2020 England schedule is likely to see Australia visiting the country for One-Day series. Additionally, the women cricketers are also expected to play some international matches there.

The ECB is planning to carry out regular testing of the players. Tests will be conducted almost every week and the process will start after touring squads’ arrival.