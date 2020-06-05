IHC summons NHSRC secretary in doctors’ case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday summoned the secretary of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) in a case pertaining to matters of doctors.

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the petition and directed the secretary of NHSRC to appear before the court.

The chief justice remarked that currently the doctors were working against coronavirus outbreak by putting their lives at risk. He asked why the ministry was disturbing doctors in such a situation. Justice Athar Minallah said the ministry’s

attitude was non-serious even in such extraordinary situation in the country due to coronavirus.

He said that the doctors were frontline force against coronavirus and the whole world was saluting their doctors.

The chief justice asked the NHSRC for not forcing doctors to visit the ministry to address their affairs. The court adjourned hearing of the case till June 12.