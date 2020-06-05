IHC seeks ministry’s comments on NFC appointments

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought comments from the Ministry of Finance within two weeks on a petition against the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC) appointments.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the plea filed by PML-N leader Khurram Dastagir.

Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and the finance ministry's representative appeared before the court.

The finance ministry representative requested the court to grant more time for submission of reply in the case. The court accepted the request for more time and adjourned the hearing until June 18.