Woman attempts suicide after killing two daughters

MUZAFFARGARH: A woman attempted suicide after killing her two minor daughters over a domestic dispute at Bhinda Merbaan of Jatoi tehsil. Samina Bibi consumed black stone (Kala Pathar) and also gave it to her minor daughters Dua Zahra and Ayat Zahra. As a result, the two children died on the spot while their mother was hospitalised. The police have started investigation.