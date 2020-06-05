close
Fri Jun 05, 2020
June 5, 2020

Woman attempts suicide after killing two daughters

National

June 5, 2020

MUZAFFARGARH: A woman attempted suicide after killing her two minor daughters over a domestic dispute at Bhinda Merbaan of Jatoi tehsil. Samina Bibi consumed black stone (Kala Pathar) and also gave it to her minor daughters Dua Zahra and Ayat Zahra. As a result, the two children died on the spot while their mother was hospitalised. The police have started investigation.

