Governor’s letter to British MPs highlights atrocities in Held Kashmir

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has written a letter to more than 500 British MPs on the extrajudicial killing of Kashmiri youths.

Demanding the British government and members of parliament to play their role in rescuing Kashmiris from Indian atrocities, the Punjab governor said that the 305 day curfew in Kashmir was also a violation of human rights.

"The world must understand that without resolving the Kashmir issue and in the presence of Narendra Modi, the dream of peace in the region will not come true," he said. Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has always talked of peace and peace in the region. Our security agencies and the people have made the most sacrifices, he said.

On Thursday, Ch Sarwar in his letter to the British MPs said that he is deeply distressed and strongly condemns the extrajudicial killing of thirteen Kashmiris in a single day by Indian forces in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He added India’s grave human rights violations, abuse & discrimination of the people of Kashmir and of the Muslims living in India seem to be going un-noticed by the International Community however Britain who has always stood for fundamental rights of individuals and democratic values must rise to the occasion and not only condemn the brutal murders but also express concerns with the Indian government over these unabated killings. He also wrote in letter, "The fact that 13 Kashmiris were brutally slaughtered under the cover of allegations of “training” and “infiltration” of Kashmiri resistance fighters illustrates the RSS-BJP illegal and brutal actions and extremist ‘Hindutva’ agenda of the Modi Government. Letter further says, "Members of European Parliament have already written a letter to the President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen highlighting the increasing number of civilian deaths & displaced people as well as the 300 days military siege & inhumane lockdown imposed by Indian government after it revoked the special status of occupied territory on Aug 5, 2019." The governor requested all of MPs to recognise the draconian laws, abuses of human rights & cold blooded murder of Kashmiris and take practical steps by calling on the Indian government to stop committing these serious crimes and to fulfill its international legal obligations by responding and adopting the recommendations of the UNHRC, else India is to be held accountable under international law and Human Rights Conventions.