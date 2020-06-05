China to allow limited foreign airlines flights

BEIJING: China said Thursday foreign airlines blocked from operating in the country over virus fears would be allowed to resume limited flights, apparently de-escalating a row with Washington following US plans to ban Chinese carriers.

Beijing´s announcement comes as tensions between the world´s two superpowers are sent soaring by a series of issues including Donald Trump´s accusations over China´s handling of the pandemic, Hong Kong and Huawei.

The latest spat was rooted in the Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) deciding to impose a limit on foreign airlines based on their activity as of March 12. Because US carriers had suspended all flights by that date their cap was set at zero, while Chinese carriers´ flights to the US continued.

On Wednesday the US said it would block Chinese passenger flights from June 16, raising concerns of another front being opened up in the economic titans´ standoff.

But the CAAC on Thursday said all foreign airlines not listed in the March 12 schedule would now be able to operate one international route into China each week.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian expressed regret over the US decision, adding that the CAAC is making “solemn representations” over the matter.

Asked if the latest CAAC notice means the US will be able to file applications for flight resumption, Zhao said the Chinese aviation authority and US Department of Transportation have maintained close communication over flight arrangements between the two countries.

“Originally, both sides had made some progress,” he said at a regular briefing, adding that China hopes the US will not “create obstacles” for both parties´ work to solve the problem.