Corona claims doctors, cops, 85 others

ISLAMABAD: Several markets and shops were sealed off in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country after 85 people, including six police personnel of Karachi police, died from the coronavirus on Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases and death toll countrywide rose to 87,476 and 1,790.

Of the total confirmed cases of 87,476, Sindh reported 34,577 cases, Punjab 31,104, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 11,890, Balochistan 5,224, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3,544, Gilgit-Baltistan 852, and AJK 285.

Of 1,790 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 521 deaths, Punjab 607, Sindh 575, Balochistan 51, Gilgit-Baltistan 12, Islamabad Capital Territory 38, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 7.

In a statement, the Karachi police spokesperson said coronavirus had claimed the life of six police officials, while 250 personnel had tested positive. He said 40 police officers had recovered and were performing their duties.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Thursday sealed nine places in the city to check the spread of coronavirus and to protect people as well.

According to a notification issued by the district magistrate, the decision was taken in larger public interest and immediately came into effect.

After confirmation of results by the NIH and input from the Deputy Commissioner COVID Nerve Centre along with deliberations with the health department (DHO, MNSR&C, DG, MCI), the areas have been sealed in the larger public interest with immediate effect and until further orders, the notification said.

The decision was taken in exercise of powers conferred under Epidemic Disease Act, 1958 and to prevent community spread of novel coronavirus.

The areas which have been sealed include Huawei Tech, Saudi Pak Tower, Blue Area, Islamabad; Pakistan Sports Board; Gulrajgan, Chatha Bakhtawar; street 13-C, National Police Foundation, E-11/4, Islamabad; main street 26, sub-street 110, Sector I-10/4; street 111, Sector G-9/4; street 54, Sector G-7/2; Block 6, PWD Colony; and street 62, Sector G-6/4, Islamabad.

According to the notification, the ICT administration has also requested the Islamabad police, Rangers, and Pakistan Army to cordon off the areas to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) team – comprising specialists and management experts – would visit various areas of the country to assist the local administrations in assessment, needs, and requirement.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person for COVID-19 Dr Faisal Sultan would lead the team, said a press release.

Executive Director Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) had also briefed the NCOC in a special session. He told the meeting that the PIMS had 26 ventilators, which were enough to meet the need.

In the ICT, around 115 persons were fined, 83 shops sealed, 22 industrial units sealed, and 42 transporters fined for violation of SOPs.

In Gilgit Baltistan (GB), 907 persons were fined, and 440 shops sealed.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,449 people were checked, 3,553 fined, 525 markets and shops sealed, 16 transport terminal sealed, 82 vehicles fined, and 37 industrial units close.

Meanwhile, taking an indirect shot at the federal government, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday blamed ‘mixed messages’ from the Centre and not the public, for violation of COVID-19 SOPs across the country.

Speaking to the media outside the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Rawalpindi office, Murad said mixed signals had been sent regarding the coronavirus, which had claimed more than a thousand lives across Pakistan.

“The entire world and our country are going through a trial at the moment,” he said.

“SOPs are not being followed at a lot of places and I will not blame the public for it. This is because of the mixed signals being sent to people. One person says it [COVID-19] is a dangerous disease, while another says it is just flu, you will be fine after suffering a cold,” he said.

The chief minister said the centre had voiced concern over the economic impact of the virus on the poor. However, he said the lives of the poor mattered the most and questioned that if they started dying, who will take care of their children.

“There should be a unified message [from the government] that this is a life-threatening disease,” he said. “This is serious.”

A senior doctor among 37 patients died on Thursday, raising the death toll to 607 in Punjab.

Dr Hafiz Maqsood, an associate professor at Anaesthesia Department of Jinnah Hospital Lahore, lost the battle of life against novel coronavirus at Services Hospital on Thursday. Prior to the casualty, one doctor in Lahore and another in Gujranwala lost their lives while taking care of Covid-19 patients.

Besides, four more healthcare providers were also tested positive for the virus, which raised the total number of infections among medical personnel to 562 in Punjab.

Meanwhile, 1,639 new cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed on Thursday, which raised the number of Covid-19 patients to 31,104 in the province.

So far 226 casualties have been reported from Lahore, 129 Rawalpindi, 71 Multan, 51 Faisalabad, 37 Gujranwala, 16 each Sialkot and Gujrat, 12 Rahim Yar Khan, 10 Sargodha, eight Bahawalpur, six Sahiwal, four Toba Tek Singh, three each Jhang and Muzaffargarh, two each Hafizabad, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Narowal and one each from Attock, Bahawalnagar, Khushab, Kasur, Jhelum, Mianwali and Rajanpur.

So far 15,293 Covid-19 patients have been reported from Lahore, 2,489 Rawalpindi, 2,080 Multan, 1,931 Faisalabad, 1,587 Gujranwala, 1,005 Sialkot, 929 Gujrat, 517 Dera Ghazi Khan, 503 Sargodha, 446 Sheikhupura, 406 Hafizabad, 371 Rahim Yar Khan, 352 Bahawalpur, 323 Muzaffargarh, 304 Kasur, 269 Jhelum, 204 each Vehari and Mandi Bahauddin, 190 Lodhran, 184 Nankana Sahib, 165 Sahiwal, 152 Khushab, 132 Bhakkar, 130 Bahawalnagar, 128 Narowal, 98 Layyah, 95 Attock, 93 Jhang, 85 Toba Tek Singh, 82 Okara, 70 Khanewal, 65 each Rajanpur and Pakpattan, 64 Mianwali, 58 Chiniot and 35 Chakwal.

As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 259,254 tests have been performed in the province. Out of them, he said, 31,104 tested positive for the virus. He said that highest number of cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group followed by 31-45 years age group. He said that lowest number of cases have been reported from above 75 years age group. He said that 7,712 patients have recovered and returned home, 607 died while 22,785 were isolated at home or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the pandemic has affected 191 children under 10 years of age, while 701 affected patients are between the ages of 10 to 20 years, according to official data.

Majority of people affected by coronavirus is between the ages of 30 to 40. However, deaths are predominately observed in the older patients having other illnesses as well.

KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra told this scribe that mortality rate in kids is zero, but they ultimately affect the older people living on the same premises including their parents and grandparents. It is important to take care of children as well.

“People having more exposure are mostly affected by Covid-19. They are between ages of 20 to 50. They must follow the government SOPs [standard operating procedures] while going outside for job or shopping activities to minimise the chances of being affected,” he said.

Jhagra said that the highest number of people tested positive were between ages of 30 to 40 years. Mortality rate was high in males, having other illnesses and more exposure, he added.

According to the data available with this correspondent, 11,959 people of different ages were affected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa till Thursday including 8,984 male and 2,975 female patients. Majority of 75 per cent patients was male, while rests of the 24 per cent were females.

As many as 701 children and young people between the ages of 10 to 20 years, affected by coronavirus included 395 males and 306 females. Also, 1,710 male and 637 females were tested positive between the ages of 20 to 30 years, with the total number of 2,347 patients.

The most affected age group tested positive was between 30 to 40 years old. According to data, 2,195 male and 592 females were tested positive for coronavirus. This age group is on top of the list having 2,787 affected patients in the province. 2072 patients affected by coronavirus having ages between 40 to 45 including 1,594 male and 478 female patients. 1,686 patients were tested positive between the ages of 50 to 60 years including 1,276 male and 410 females.

The numbers of affected people are decreasing with age between 60 to 70 years. Only 1,087 people were affected including 831 male and 256 females. It was further reduced in 70 to 80 by only 432 testing positive. Out of them, females were 111 while male were 321 in KP.

Only 98 patients were diagnosed Covid-19 between the age of 80 to 90 years. 73 male and 25 females were found affected by virus. So far 16 patients were tested positive of 90 plus age. However, 542 patients’ ages were not mentioned according to the report.

Balochistan is not so badly affected as the other provinces are because of its thin population and scattered localities, but, according to the Health Department, 51 people have so far died from Covid-19 in the province.

Former Chief Justice of Balochistan Ghulam Mustafa Mengal, his wife, three doctors, MPA Syed Fazal Agha, former minister Sardar Tareen, SP Ch Mushtaq, two senior paramedic brothers and the father of an additional secretary are among the coronavirus victims.

Lack of health facilities in government hospitals is to blame for health crisis in the province. Interior Balochistan face shortage of hospitals and clinics due to which hospitals in Quetta are overburdened. Even the patients of minor of ailment are referred to the city.

There are 5,224 corona patients in the province. Around 27,301 tests were conducted and 22,940 people tested positive for the virus whereas 24,530 are corona suspects in the province while 2,021 patients defeated the infection. Areas of interior Balochistan face shortage of quality government hospitals and dispensaries due to which patients come to the provincial metropolis for their treatment. Besides Quetta, corona patients are being treated at Fatima Jinnah TB Sanatorium Chest Hospital and Sheikh Zaid Hospital in the outskirts of Quetta whereas corona tests are being conducted in Quetta and Taftan.

There are 1,062 beds in Bolan Medical Complex in Quetta where 30 virus patients are being treated. There are 14 ventilators at BMC Hospital and no patient was on the ventilator. Civil Hospital has 850 beds and 30 beds have fixed for corona patients and 26 patients are being treated for the disease in this hospital. There are 15 ventilators in Civil Hospital. There are 132 beds in Children Hospital and 12 corona patients are being treated in this hospital.

The areas in interior Balochistan do not have enough arrangements to treat corona patients. Residents of these areas are referred to Quetta. The cases of corona are increasing in Quetta and other areas of the province.

Doctors in the province are afraid of the infection and are not working. On the other hand, with the closure of OPDs in hospitals, patients are suffering a lot. People suffering from other diseases find no doctors in these hospitals and they fear, if OPDs are not opened thousands of people may die. They demanded for opening of OPDs in hospitals of the province. With the closure of OPDs, thousands of patients of other aliments are at risk of dying.