The world’s highest-paid celebrities earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees, a $200 million drop from 2019, after the global pandemic shuttered stadiums and silenced performances around the world, foreign media reported.

Three streaming giants doled out $300 million to stars on the list, including Ryan Reynolds (No. 18, Rs11 billion), Billie Eilish (No. 43, Rs8.6 billion) and Jerry Seinfeld (No. 46, Rs8.6 billion), with Netflix paying out more than two thirds of that.