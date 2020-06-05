Two teachers killed in Bajaur roadside blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHAR: Two schoolteachers were killed in a motorcycle bomb explosion in Damadola area in Mamond tehsil of Bajuar district on Thursday.
Locals said that Abdur Rahman, a teacher of a private school and resident of Bara Damadola, and Ismail, a government schoolteacher and resident of Lar Kanday in Damadola, were going on their bike when met a bomb explosion at a seasonal stream. As a result, the two were killed on the spot. No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The police have launched investigation into the incident.