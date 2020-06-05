close
Fri Jun 05, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2020

Two SHOs dismissed over misuse of authority

National

SIALKOT: Two SHO were dismissed from service on charges of unfair investigations and misuse of authority.

Sub-inspectors Tanvir Kausar, ex-SHO of Satrah police, and Sheraz Haider, former SHO of Muradpur police, are separately dismissed from service for the misuse of authority and unfair investigation of cases.

Reportedly, on public complaints District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Mustansar Feroz earlier ordered SP Investigations Syed Muhammad Abbas to probe against the cops and in investigation the cops found guilty. The DPO also demoted both the cops.

