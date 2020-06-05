Outlaws held, drugs recovered in operation

MANSEHRA: The police arrested outlaws and also seized drugs in an operation under the national action plan, officials said on Thursday. The said that though police were deployed at quarantine centres and ensuring enforcement of Covid-19 standard operation procedures across the district, they also launched a crackdown against outlaws and achieved a record success during last month. The added that during the crackdown against narcotics peddlers, charas, heroin and liquor were also seized and dozens of peddlers put behind bars. “The police also arrested 14 outlaws wanted in heinous crimes since long and seized arms and ammunition from their possession,” said an official. The police also seized dozens of motorbikes in cases of underage driving and the parents were summoned to police stations.