Elders, officials vow joint strategy to restore lasting peace to S. Waziristan

WANA: The elders of a grand jirga of nine Ahmadzai Wazir tribes on Thursday held a jirga with the officials of district administration to evolve a joint strategy for restoring a lasting peace to the area.

The jirga was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak, District Police Officer Shaukat Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Fahidullah and Wana Assistant Commissioner Ameer Nawaz and hundreds of tribal elders.

Addressing the jirga, the elders, including Malik Shireen Jan Wazir, Malik Jamil Wazir and others said that the government and the state must restore a lasting peace to the area.

They said that Ahmadzai Wazir tribes had extended full support to the government after the 9/11 but the government did not reward them for their sacrifices. The elders also urged the officials to shift all the offices of South Waziristan district administration from Tank district to Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan.

They warned if their demands were not met then they would not accept police system in the area. The jirga would be held gain in Wana Bazaar today.