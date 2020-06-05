close
Fri Jun 05, 2020
BR
Bureau report
June 5, 2020

ANP to register cases against maliks for giving ‘powers’ to local Taliban in S Waziristan

National

June 5, 2020

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) on Thursday said that it would register cases against the maliks in South Waziristan for handing over the issue of maintaining law and order to local Taliban.

ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan said that maliks (hereditary tribal elders) had decided to hand over the law and order responsibilities to the local Taliban, adding, his party would not remain silent over the issue.

He said his party would register cases against the maliks and the local Taliban. He said the state and government would be held responsible if any harm was done to its party leaders in South Waziristan.

He said that law and order situation was being deliberately compromised in the merged districts. He claimed the distinction between 'good' and 'bad' Taliban still existed and could lead to a dangerous situation.

He questioned the administration's silence over not enforcing the writ of the state. He said the ANP had already warned that the Taliban were being re-organised. He alleged that the provincial government was equally responsible for being a silent spectator.

He maintained that his party would contact the Inspector General of Police regarding the situation and would not remain silent over the threats being made to the ANP leader and his family.

