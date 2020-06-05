Factory worker kidnapped

LAHORE: A young female factory worker was kidnapped by five persons in the limits of Nishtar Colony police a day back. Nishtar Colony police received an application from the victim’s mother Shahnaz Bibi of Yuhanabad No 2 Lahore Cantt and registered a case. On the day of the incident, the victim was stepping into the employees’ bus to go to the factory when five persons came there in a car, dragged her into the vehicle and fled the scene. The girl’s mother accused the five workers of the factory of kidnapping her daughter. She told that the factory supervisor had assured her that she did not need to be worried as the matter would be solved in two to three days.