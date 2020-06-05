Six family members of ASI test positive for coronavirus

TOBA TEK SINGH: Six family members of a Gojra police ASI tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Gojra Deputy District Health Officer Dr Naseem Sarwar Sheikh said samples of all family members of ASI Javed Iqbal were sent to laboratory and six of them tested positive and were shifted to Gojra THQ hospital.

The ASI tested positive for coronavirus two days ago and was shifted to Gojra tehsil headquarters hospital isolation ward. Dr Naseem added another ASI Rafique Bandesha also tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the hospital.

Powerloom, carpet weaving workers stage protest: Scores of powerloom and carpet weaving facilities workers staged a protest at Khalid Colony in Kamalia's factory area on Thursday. Addressing the workers, Labour Qaumi Movement chairman Baba Latif Insari condemned social security department and Employees old age benefit institution for not registering the factory workers due to which they were unable to get benefits from the government departments. He urged the Deputy Commissioner to direct both SSD and EOBI to start registration of the workers and issue them cards. He asked the workers to continue their jobs by strictly implementing on SOPs. He urged the government to raise salaries of employees of industrial units at the ratio of price hike in the budget. Labour leaders Malik Abdul Majeed, Baba Arshad and Javed Dhilla also spoke.