Revamped CRVS system planned for ICT

Islamabad: The federal government has planned to introduce a revamped model of registration of all vital events, including births, deaths, marriages, divorces, migration and adoption, in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The Rs201.917 million initiative called Strengthening Civil Registration & Vital Statistics (CRVS) System recently got the mandatory approval of the Central Development Working Party for execution.

According to the relevant officials, the project will ensure improved vital events registration processes and flows using appropriate digital technologies, main streaming health sector, information, demand generation and linking of social services with vital events' registration.

The strengthening 50 ICT union councils for online registration of vital events is also part of the project to facilitate optimal registration and sharing of records with central data repository at the National Database and Registration Authority.

The officials said Pakistan like several other countries of the region didn't have credible registration of births and deaths and lacked in reporting complete and accurate causes of death data. They, however, said the revamped civil registration system would help collect the production of accurate, timely, dis-aggregated and complete vital statistics.