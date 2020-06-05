Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with gusty winds was witnessed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Punjab, including Potohar region, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, dust-thunderstorm with rain at few places is also expected in districts of Sindh. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Chakwal 11, Faisalabad 09, Toba Tek Singh 05, Islamabad Airport 03, Nurpur Thal, Murree 02, Dir and Kakul 04. Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at Mohen-Jo-Daro where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 37.8°C and minimum was 23.2°C.