Allegation of Rs 10b offered by Shahbaz: Marriyum challenges Imran to answer in court

LAHORE: PML-N lnformation Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has challenged Imran Khan to answer in court over his allegation of Rs 10 billion offered by Shahbaz Sharif to him.

Talking to media on Thursday, she said if Imran fails to submit an answer in the court, he would be officially stamped as a liar and would no longer be morally eligible to hold the office of a member of the National Assembly and the prime minister of Pakistan. She said he would cease to be Sadiq and Ameen in the light if Article 62, 63 of the Constitution. A lying, sugar robbing and am incompetent person does not deserve to be the leader of the great Pakistani nation. The person who is playing with the lives of his countrymen does not deserve to hold the office of the prime minister, she said.

The former information minister said the ring leader of the NAB-Niazi alliance, Imran has been an absconder from the case for the past 3 years, and has delayed proceedings for 33 times. For the past 6 years, he has been an absconder from the foreign funding case and for the past 2 years in the 23 secret accounts case. She said Babar Awan cannot represent Imran Khan in this case because he is a government office-holder. She called out the hypocrisy of the system.

She said the court has given Imran the last chance to submit his reply by 22 June. She showed Additional Sessions Judge Lahore Sohail Anjum's order in which Imran's counsel Dr Babar Awan had requested a leave due to coronavirus. Slamming the double standards, she said the way Shahbaz Sharif's life is jeopardised by summoning to court in extremely vulnerable circumstances, it will be seen as a clear intent to intentionally harm the PML-N president.

Marriyum said the absconders from justice like Imran only know how to level accusations but when the courts ask them for proof, they vanish from the backdoors in embarrassment. She said Imran levelled a Rs 10 billion accusation against Shahbaz, he should at least have the integrity to submit a 10-page response.

She said Imran has embarrassed himself not only in the petitions filed against the PML-N leader not only in Pakistan but in the international arena as well. The entire world now knows how the British government rebuked Imran's lies overnight. Shahbaz challenged Imran's farces in the British court but the habitual absconder had no answer in the British courts as well. Imran and his cronies are only capable of conjuring up their circus and forged paper waving at the PID Office. She said the shallow mindedness and moral bankruptcy of this government and its stooge NAB were exposed by the fact that the NAB issued an arrest warrant on 28th May while calling in Shahbaz for an inquiry on 2nd June.

She said Imran and his jokers should have realised by now that courts rule on the basis of facts and plausible evidence in favour of honest and transparent leaders who dedicated their lives to developing mega projects for the nation and saving billions for the country. She said even the Supreme Court Of Pakistan ruled that Shahbaz Sharif played the role of a good citizen in all these cases, after which the NAB-Niazi alliance fled the scene like rats jump off a sinking ship. She said Imran and his cronies cannot fool people anymore. The people of Pakistan are waiting for Imran to answer in the Rs 10 billion defamation case, the Rs 120 billion Multan Metro case, the 23 secret accounts case, the Mallam Jabba case, the billions embezzled in billion tree tsunami case and the sugar and wheat corruption scandal. She reminded if Imran fails to submit his response at this last warning of the court, he will no longer qualify to hold the office of prime minister according to Article 62, 63 because he would be a proven liar.

Meanwhile, PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said Shahbaz Sharif has become a risk for PM Imran Khan and his aides. She said the government is unable to digest the overwhelming love of people for Shahbaz Sharif. The police put barriers on roads to stop PML-N activists but they reached there by removing all kinds of hindrances. She condemned the police for lathi-charge and action against Rana Sana.

She said the patience of party workers is over and they won't bear any further atrocity. Responding to a statement of Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, she said the Sharif family has presented its three generations for accountability but Imran Khan and Aleem Khan have yet to present themselves for accountability.