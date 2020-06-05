Man didn’t get bike for dowry so he posts wife’s photo for money

NEW DELHI: Dowry system is one of the contributing factors toward social problems that effects women and girls in India and the age-old practice is still prevalent today, even after being illegal under law, foreign media reported.

Dowry can put great financial burden on low income families. Often times, instead of being a gift, it more of a demand from bridegroom’s family. So the bride’s family needs to come up with the financial backing to meet the demand from the bridegroom’s side

If the demands are not meant, many times the consequences are dire. Recently, in a bizarre incident witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, a man put his wife’s “honour on sale” after his demand for dowry was not met.

The accused allegedly started harassing and beating his wife for not getting the bike. Aggrieved after facing the torture, his wife decided to go back to her parents’ house. This didn’t go down well with Puneet who then supposedly posted his wife’s picture on social media along with her phone number. He even went on to ask strangers to pay money to talk to her. He even suggested they ask her for sexAs his wife kept getting calls, she got fed up and filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell. She even named her husband as the accused. “We arrested Puneet on Monday and he has been sent to jail. This is an unusual case of crime against women and we will ensure strict punishment for the accused,” Sanjay Singh, PRO in the SP office was quoted saying per Outlook.