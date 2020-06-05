Thousands turn out for Vienna Black Lives Matter protest

VIENNA: Thousands of people attended a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Vienna Thursday, one of a wave of global anti-racism protests sparked by the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer. Speakers addressed the mostly young crowd of protesters before they took part in a short march ending in the central Karlsplatz park. The Vienna police department said the protest was well-attended, with at least 10,000 people present. Several demonstrators said it was one of the largest protests Vienna had seen in years. “Systematic racism is everywhere in the world, also in Austria.