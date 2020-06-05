Madagascar anti-lockdown protests flare after alleged police violence

TOAMASINA, Madagascar: Scuffles broke out between Madagascar police and protesters on Wednesday as citizens took to the streets in the eastern town of Toamasina to denounce anti-coronavirus lockdown measures. Tensions flared after a police officer allegedly beat a street vendor accused of breaching an afternoon ban on commercial activities, according to an AFP reporter at the scene. Pictures of the man lying on the ground were shared on social media, sparking anger among the town’s residents. Protesters burned tyres, blocked roads and threw stones at security forces, who responded with rubber bullets. Police denied committing any form of violence and claim the street vendor had returned home after a brief hospital visit. “The mobs are still continuing and security forces are restoring order,” they said in a statement on Wednesday night. Madagascar’s government sent troops and doctors to Toamasina last week after two people died from coronavirus and the number of cases spiked.