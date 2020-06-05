France failed girl aged 8 killed by parents: EU court

STRASBOURG, France: The European Court of Human Rights faulted France on Thursday for failing to protect an eight-year-old girl who died at her parents' hands despite teachers reporting repeated abuse to the authorities.

The child, known only by the name Marina, died in 2009 after a string of assaults that once saw her hospitalised for a month. The ECHR in Strasbourg found that a school principal's report of suspected abuse in June 2008 had placed a legal onus on the state to investigate, identify a perpetrator, and protect the child against future ill-treatment. Instead, the authorities failed to take the necessary steps to shield the little girl, who the court said fell in the category of "vulnerable persons" with a right to state protection.