close
Fri Jun 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
June 5, 2020

France failed girl aged 8 killed by parents: EU court

World

AFP
June 5, 2020

STRASBOURG, France: The European Court of Human Rights faulted France on Thursday for failing to protect an eight-year-old girl who died at her parents' hands despite teachers reporting repeated abuse to the authorities.

The child, known only by the name Marina, died in 2009 after a string of assaults that once saw her hospitalised for a month. The ECHR in Strasbourg found that a school principal's report of suspected abuse in June 2008 had placed a legal onus on the state to investigate, identify a perpetrator, and protect the child against future ill-treatment. Instead, the authorities failed to take the necessary steps to shield the little girl, who the court said fell in the category of "vulnerable persons" with a right to state protection.

Latest News

More From World