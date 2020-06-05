Knife attack in Chinese school wounds 39

BEIJING: A knife-wielding attacker wounded 37 students and two adults at a primary school in southern China on Thursday, officials said, with local media identifying a security guard as the perpetrator. All the victims, including teaching staff, were sent to hospital but were not in a life-threatening condition, authorities in Cangwu County, Guangxi region, said.

The incident at the Wangfu Central Primary School happened at 8:30 am when children would normally arrive for class. The attacker, reportedly aged around 50, was “under control”, the government said. “37 students suffered mild injuries and two adults suffered more severe injuries. All of them were sent to a hospital for treatment, and none of their lives are in danger,” it said. Schools in the region had only reopened in May after being closed for months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A number of schools in China have been hit by attacks in recent years, forcing authorities to step up security amid calls for more research into the root causes of such acts. In November, a man climbed a kindergarten wall in southwest Yunnan province and sprayed people with a corrosive liquid, wounding 51 of them, mostly students.