Thousands in Hong Kong defy Tiananmen vigil ban

HONG KONG: Thousands of Hong Kong protesters lit candles and chanted democracy slogans as they defied a ban Thursday against gathering to commemorate China’s deadly Tiananmen crackdown, with tensions seething in the financial hub over a planned new security law.

Crowds streamed into one of the city’s main parks that has hosted huge Tiananmen anniversary vigils for the past three decades, with smaller rallies erupting across the finance hub. Police arrested some demonstrators in a shopping district on although they allowed the main rally at Victoria Park to proceed. The displays of resistance came hours after Hong Kong’s legislature passed a bill criminalising insults to China’s national anthem, which the pro-democracy movement sees as yet another example of eroding freedoms. China’s plans to impose a security law on Hong Kong criminalising treason and subversion, has cemented fears that the semi-autonomous city is losing its treasured liberties. “I’ve come here for the vigil for 30 years in memory of the victims of the June 4 crackdown, but this year it is more significant to me,” a 74-year-old man who gave his surname as Yip told AFP as he joined the crowds inside Victoria Park.

“Because Hong Kong is experiencing the same kind of repression from the same regime, just like what happened in Beijing. Hundreds of people — by some estimates more than a thousand — were killed in 1989 when China’s communist rulers deployed the military into Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to crush a student-led movement for democratic reforms.

Commemorations of the event are forbidden in mainland China but have been allowed in semi-autonomous Hong Kong, which has been granted liberties under the terms of its 1997 handover from the British.