Factory worker kidnapped

Nishtar Colony police received an application from the victim’s mother Shahnaz Bibi of Yuhanabad No 2 Lahore Cantt and registered a case. On the day of the incident, the victim was stepping into the employees’ bus to go to the factory when five persons came there in a car, dragged her into the vehicle and fled the scene. The girl’s mother accused the five workers of the factory of kidnapping her daughter. She told that the factory supervisor had assured her that she did not need to be worried as the matter would be solved in two to three days.

Man injured in CNG station fire: A man was injured when a fire broke out in a room of a CNG station on Pajian Stop on Raiwind Road here on Thursday.

Upon being informed, the rescuers and firefighters rushed the spot and shifted injured Amjad, 38, son of Rasheed, to hospital where his condition was said to be critical. Firefighters extinguished fire after hectic efforts.

Masks, sanitizer: A CEO of a private construction company handed over one lakh masks and 500-litre hand sanitizer for police employees to the IG Punjab at CPO office. IG Punjab said these face masks and hand sanitizer would be used for protection of Police employees from protection of Coronavirus during performance of their duties, adding that they were thankful for this cooperation by the company.

PSCA visited: A delegation of 11 members visited PSCA, PPIC3 to secure first-hand insight of the faculty here Thursday. Chief Operating Officer briefed the delegation about various arms and functions of the project and the advanced technologies supporting the same.

The entourage was taken to the IC3 sections dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit, and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Centre. The delegation expressed their thoughts that through the integrated strategy, both organisations would have the opportunity to learn from their experiences. The visit was concluded with souvenir shields presented from both sides.

transferred: Inspector General of Police Punjab, Shoaib Dastagir has issued transfer and posting orders of 15 police officers.

According to details, Fiazul Haq Naeem, DSP (1) Police College Sihala transferred and posted as SDPO Hassan Abdal, Attock, ASP Ammara Sherazi SDPO Hassan Abdal, Attock, transferred and posted SDPO Sadar Attock, Abdul Rehman SDPO Sadar, Attock transferred and posted as SDPO Jand, Attock, Ghulam Asghar, SDPO Jand Attock transferred and posted as SDPO Muzaffargarh, Zulfiqar Ali, SDPO Sarwar Road, Lahore transferred and posted as SDPO Township, Lahore, Mian Hassan Aziz, DSP RIB Sheikhupura Region transferred and posted as SDPO Model Town, Lahore, ASP Asif Bahader, SDPO Model Town, Lahore transferred and posted as SDPO Defence, Lahore, Zafar Javed Malik, SDPO Defence, Lahore transferred and posted on deputation in Lahore Transport Company, Khalid Mehmood, DSP Organised Crime Sheikhupura transferred and posted as SDPO Ferozewala, Sheikhupura, Shahid Ikram SDPO Ferozewala Sheikhupura transferred and posted in CTD Punjab, Assar Ali, SDPO Waris Khan Rawalpindi transferred and posted as SDPO City Rawalpindi, Malik Tariq Mehboob, SDPO City Rawalpindi transferred and posted as SDPO Waris Khan Rawalpindi, Asif Hanif Joiya, awaiting posting transferred and posted as SDPO Pattoki, Kasur, Rizwan Manzoor SDPO Pattoki transferred and posted as DSP RIB, Sheikhupura Region whereas, Muhammad Yaqoob Awan, SDPO Township, Lahore directed to report at Central Police Office, Lahore with immediate effect.