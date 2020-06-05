Punjab to give relaxation in GST on services in budget

LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to provide relaxation in GST on services besides facilitating property tax, extension in entertainment tax and reduction in tax rate in budget 2020-21 in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

This was decided in the 3rd and final meeting of the Resources Mobilisation Committee chaired by Punjab Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakhat and attended by Minister Irrigation Mohsin Laghari, Excise and Taxation Minister Hafiz Mumtaz, Agriculture Adviser Abdul Haiy, Secretary Finance Abdullah Sumbal, members Board of Revenue and other officials.

The minister questioned the excise and taxation department officials that despite reduction in duties and taxes in Punjab why the vehicles plying on the roads in the province were being registered in other provinces.

He asked if the public was informed about this reduction of duties and taxes. He instructed the excise and taxation officials to create awareness about reduction of duties and taxes on vehicles registration in the Punjab so that maximum vehicles would be registered in the province.

The finance minister stressed the need to bring more people and sectors in the tax net rather to put burden on the existing taxpayers. He said existing taxpayers should not be burdened in the backdrop of Covid-19 which adversely affected the economic activities. Further reviewing of tax rates for agriculture should be made in the backdrop of the locusts attack, he said.

Member Board of Revenue apprised the meeting about the reasons and obstacles faced by the BoR in duty and taxes collection. He said BoR contesting cases in courts on encroached government land by the land grabbers, stay orders and limitation of power in the court cases. He said limited capacity of handling the court cases and burden of other official works on the tax collecting manpower is also affecting the department performance.

The meeting also discussed increasing the working capacity of the BoR, excise and taxation negotiations with cinema owners, and special arrangements made for tax collection in Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister instructed the secretary finance to compile the recommendations of the tax agencies along with the suggestions of the resources mobilisation committee and presented in the cabinet meeting for final approval of the chief minister.