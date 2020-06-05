Saqlain imparts online training to YTCA players

LAHORE: Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq imparted online training to the players of Young Talent Cricket Academy (YTCA) recently in Dubai during the pandemic times.

Legendary Pakistani National player and former England spin bowling coach Saqlain, who has now assumed his duties at PCB’s High Performance Centre in Lahore, recently was invited to speak to the YTCA students during their weekly online training session. During the session, he shared his experience of the game both as a player and coach.

Further YTCA founder & former UAE National player and former Pakistan 1st- class cricketer Shahzad Altaf said that he also gave ample time to answer questions from the students and his words of encouragement and guidance was well received by all students.

Head Coach of YTCA, Virosh Fernando stated, the session took place for more than an hour and it was open free of charge for the entire academy like how the Fitness & Cardio session still continues on their 10th week.

The management of YTCA thanked Mushtaq for giving them his time to come and speak to the students and they wished him the very best for his future plans.