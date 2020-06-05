close
Fri Jun 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
N
Newsdesk
June 5, 2020

Armenia to start producing Kalashnikov

World

N
Newsdesk
June 5, 2020

MOSCOW: Armenia plans to start production of Russian AK-103 Kalashnikov rifles during the first ten days of July, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said. Annual production volume is expected to be 50,000 rifles, and components will be supplied from Russia, the service said in emailed comments to media. The contract was signed on May 15. Armenia is Russia’s strategic partner in the South Caucasus region and hosts a Russian military base.

Latest News

More From World