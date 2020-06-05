Trump lawyer Giuliani loses cool as he defends president on UK TV

London: Donald Trump´s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was called “mad” and “unhinged” during an explosive interview on British television Thursday, as he defended the US President´s handling of the George Floyd protests. The former New York mayor clashed with presenter Piers Morgan, who once hosted a chatshow on CNN, calling him a “failed journalist”, as they traded insults in a live broadcast. The pair argued specifically over Trump´s May 29 tweet, later flagged by Twitter for glorifying violence, that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”, following early protests over Floyd´s death in police custody.