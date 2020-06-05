Some Israeli settlers hit out at Trump-backed annexation plan

JERUSALEM: Israel’s intention to annex parts of the occupied West Bank is being challenged by Jewish settlers who might have been expected to cheer the plan promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu under a U.S. peace blueprint. A month before the proposed expansion of Israeli jurisdiction is due to be discussed by Netanyahu’s new unity government, some settler leaders have resorted to rhetoric likely to embarrass him at the White House. U.S. President Donald Trump and his top Middle East adviser Jared Kushner “are not friends of Israel”, David Elhayani, head of the umbrella Yesha settler council, told the liberal Haaretz newspaper.