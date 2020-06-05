close
Fri Jun 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
N
Newsdesk
June 5, 2020

Some Israeli settlers hit out at Trump-backed annexation plan

World

N
Newsdesk
June 5, 2020

JERUSALEM: Israel’s intention to annex parts of the occupied West Bank is being challenged by Jewish settlers who might have been expected to cheer the plan promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu under a U.S. peace blueprint. A month before the proposed expansion of Israeli jurisdiction is due to be discussed by Netanyahu’s new unity government, some settler leaders have resorted to rhetoric likely to embarrass him at the White House. U.S. President Donald Trump and his top Middle East adviser Jared Kushner “are not friends of Israel”, David Elhayani, head of the umbrella Yesha settler council, told the liberal Haaretz newspaper.

Latest News

More From World