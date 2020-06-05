close
Fri Jun 05, 2020
Four, including child, injured in London shooting

LONDON: Four people, including three adults and a child, were shot in north London late on Wednesday and an investigation has been launched into the incident, British Police said. All four wounded were taken to hospital, the police said in a statement, adding there has been no arrest at this stage. Shots were fired in Energen Close, Harlesden, Brent, according to the statement. A section 60 order that gives the police stop and search powers has been put in place on Thursday, the statement added.

