close
Fri Jun 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
June 5, 2020

Thousands turn out for Vienna Black Lives Matter protest

World

AFP
June 5, 2020

VIENNA: Thousands of people attended a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Vienna Thursday, one of a wave of global anti-racism protests sparked by the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer. Speakers addressed the mostly young crowd of protesters before they took part in a short march ending in the central Karlsplatz park. The Vienna police department said the protest was well-attended, with at least 10,000 people present. Several demonstrators said it was one of the largest protests Vienna had seen in years. “Systematic racism is everywhere in the world, also in Austria.

Latest News

More From World