Roche wins US clearance for virus treatment test

ZURICH: Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche said the US authorities had given it emergency clearance for a test identifying patients most at risk of a dangerous immune response to coronavirus infection. Some of those worst affected display a very severe inflammatory response to COVID-19 as the body tries to combat the infection but ends up also destroying healthy tissue and even organs such as the kidneys with life-threatening implications. Very ill patients require ventilation, putting a huge burden on medical teams and resources over many weeks. Roche said its test will help doctors get a head start before COVID-19 inflammation takes hold as they assess their caseloads to identify priority patients and their treatment.