Germany suspects sex predator killed missing British girl Madeleine McCann

LONDON: German prosecutors appealed for information about a sex offender they suspect killed missing British girl Madeleine McCann, in what her parents called a potentially significant development in solving a mystery that has captured public attention for over a decade. Madeleine vanished from the family´s holiday apartment in southern Portugal in 2007, a few days before her fourth birthday, sparking a huge investigation. Germany urged anyone with information to come forward after police said Wednesday a 43-year-old man with a history of child sex abuse and currently in jail was now a prime suspect. “He is a sex offender with several previous convictions, including for the sexual abuse of children,” Hans Christian Wolters, spokesman for Braunschweig prosecutor´s office in northern Germany, told reporters Thursday.