Samar Haroon Bilour made ANP spokesperson

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has appointed Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Samar Haroon Bilour as the party’s provincial spokesperson.

A statement issued by the party headquarters, Bacha Khan Markaz, in Peshawar on Thursday said that former spokesperson could not perform his responsibilities due to his personal commitments and this had created problems for the party.

It said the provincial organisation of ANP had asked the spokesperson Sadruddin Marwat to step down from his position. ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan had accepted his resignation. The statement said that the meeting of the provincial council cannot be convened to approve Samar Haroon Bilour’s appointment. It added that the ANP provincial president had appointed Samar Haroon Bilour as spokesperson and the next meeting of the council is expected to approve her appointment.