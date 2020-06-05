close
Fri Jun 05, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2020

Uncle of minister dies

Peshawar

LANDIKOTAL: Federal minister for religious affairs and interfaith harmony doctor Noorul Haq Qadri’s uncle Allama Obaidullah Qadri passed away and his funeral prayer was offered at Pirokhel graveyard on Thursday. Besides family members, political workers and followers, thousands of residents and parliamentarians attended the funeral prayer of the deceased. The Fateha would be offered at Darbar-e-Alia Pirokhel Landikotal.

