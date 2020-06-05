Cop tests positive

HANGU: The Police Assistance Lines (PAL) office, Hangu, in-charge was quarantined after he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. Officials said that the PAL In-charge Zeeshan Khan underwent a test for coronavirus after he showed symptoms for the viral infection. The result confirmed that he had been infected by the Covid-19 hence he was quarantined and medical treatment was being provided to him. After the PAL in-charge tested positive, District Police Officer Shahid Ahmad Khan provided safety equipment, including facemasks, gloves, sanitizers and others to the PAL office. The building was also sprayed with disinfectants to contain the spread of outbreak of coronavirus. Meanwhile, facemasks, gloves and sanitizers were also provided to the police stations, police posts, police check-posts and offices across the district while the spray of disinfectants was being carried out in the same to stem the viral infection in the police installations and personnel.