Ben Curtis steers Guipure to victory at Newcastle

LONDON: Guipure picked up the new season where she left off the last one with a victory in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap at Newcastle.

Karl Burke’s filly was put up 7lb for winning at Pontefract on her final start as a juvenile but the manner of this success suggested she still has a bit in hand of the handicapper.

Burke had feared that his string might not be at concert pitch in the early days of the new season but he was registering his second winner and for jockey Ben Curtis it was a third.

Guipure (6-1) beat Bavardages by half a length with the same back to Bottom Bay.

“She’s grown through the winter and strengthened,” said Burke

“I thought she was coming here with a chance but I thought she might just need the run as our older horses that have run this week have had a good blow.

“The two-year-olds, which we’ve been teaching to race, have all run well but it’s been a bit stop-start with the older ones. She’ll come on from that and should improve for stepping up in trip.”

Michael Dods seems to find a nice horse or two every season and in Brunch (evens favourite), comfortable winner of the first division of the one-mile Betway-sponsored novice stakes, he appears to have another.

Fifth on his debut last year, he stepped up on that to win next time out but looked to face a stiff task giving 7lb to all of his rivals.

He settled nicely in the hands of Callum Rodriguez and soon put the race to bed on entering the final furlong, beating Returnofthemac by two-and-a-half-lengths.

The second division contained two very nice horses with William Haggas’ Al Salt (5-2) just holding off the newcomer Tilsit by a neck.

Fifth when green on debut last year, he was gelded over the winter but it was Charlie Hills’ Tilsit who was sent off the 10-11 favourite off the back of some strong homework. The pair pulled almost 10 lengths clear of the third, with Al Salt gaining the verdict by a head.