Drivers granted photocard licence extension

LONDON: Drivers with a photocard licence due to expire before the end of August will be granted a seven-month extension amid the coronavirus crisis.

Motorists will be able to drive without having to obtain a new photograph to renew their licence, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) said.

Normally drivers are required to renew their photocard licence every 10 years, and bus and lorry drivers every five years. But photocards expiring between February 1 and August 31 will be automatically extended for a further seven months from the date of expiry, under a new EU regulation.

Drivers will be sent a reminder to renew before their extension ends. However, if a driver’s entitlement to drive is due to expire, they will need to renew it the normal way. DVLA chief executive Julie Lennard said: “This extension will make it easier for drivers who need to update their photocard licence with a new photograph. “This means as long as they have a valid licence, drivers will be able to continue to make essential journeys.

“The extension is automatic so drivers do not need to do anything and will be sent a reminder to renew their photocard before the extension ends.”