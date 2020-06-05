Jang-Geo workers protest venue declared as ‘Freedom Street’

RAWALPINDI: Geo and Jang group employees, along with journalists’ bodies, civil society representatives and political workers have declared the protest venue outside the offices of the Geo and Jang in Rawalpindi as “Freedom Street” as they continued their protest against the illegal arrest of Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, whose detention without any charge entered the 83rd day.

On Wednesday, Chairman Joint Action Committee of the workers of Geo and Jang Group Islamabad and President Jang workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chishti declared the protest venue outside the offices of the Geo and Jang offices in Rawalpindi as “Freedom Street”.

Addressing the protest at Murree Road in Rawalpindi, the speakers called for release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and vowed to continue their protest till his release.

Secretary General Pakistan Federal Unions of Journalists Nasir Zaidi said despite in jail, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman stood firm on his principles. He said the PFUJ will foil the conspiracies of sacking of journalists from media houses.

Editorial Committee Rawalpindi Chairman Hanif Khalid said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is struggling for the freedom of media and has become sole voice for the freedom of media. He said the false and fabricated cases were framed against him on a paper on 34-year old business transaction.

Secretary General RIUJ and senior correspondent Geo News Asif Ali Bhatti said we are on the path of truth and will raise our voices against rulers without any fear. Jang Group senior journalist Nadeem Khan said the NAB case against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is based on falsehood and it will go into the trash soon.

Apart from the employees, people from various walks of life also participated in the demonstration. The protesters said a group of fascist is ruling the country. They said it has been trying to silence the voice of truth and detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is a series of continuous attack on the freedom of expression.