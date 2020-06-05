Davey launches Liberal Democrat leadership bid

LONDON: Senior Liberal Democrat Sir Ed Davey has launched his campaign for the leadership of the party.

Sir Ed, the acting leader of the party, said he wanted to help create a “liberal, greener society”. The former cabinet minister called for changes to help carers, who currently get a “raw deal”, and said he would lead the Lib Dem response to the challenges of Brexit and the looming coronavirus recession.

The Lib Dems have been without a permanent leader since Jo Swinson was ousted as an MP in December’s general election. The new leader will be elected in August and Sir Ed put efforts to build a “caring society” at the heart of his pitch to Lib Dem members.

His plans would include a citizens’ basic income, although no details of the proposed payment have yet been revealed. Sir Ed, who has a disabled son, said: “Carers play a tremendous role in our society as we’re seeing so clearly with coronavirus. “But far too often carers get a raw deal – as I’ve seen through my own experience caring for close family during my life. I’m determined to change that and build a truly caring society.”

Layla Moran and Wera Hobhouse – who were both first elected in 2017 – have also launched leadership bids but Sir Ed’s supporters hope his experience as both an MP and a coalition minister will help his campaign.

The Kingston and Surbiton MP said: “These are challenging times for our country – from the deepest recession in 300 years to climate change and Brexit.”