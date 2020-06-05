NAB grills Sindh CM for over an hour

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah appeared before a combined investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with its investigation into Sindh Roshan Programme on Thursday.

The chief minister turned up at the NAB Rawalpindi headquarters in response to the corruption watchdog’s subpoena. He was grilled by the combined investigation team about the programme for over an hour.

Speaking to the media outside the NAB office, Shah said he was summoned to explain his role in the project since he was Sindh finance minister when the scheme was launched, adding he responded to the questions put to him by the investigators.

The chief minister said he had been given no questionnaire by the probe team, adding whenever he receives it, he would respond to it. He denied that he appeared before the bureau because of its fear, saying: “We won’t come under pressure even if we are summoned hundred times”.

Taking an indirect shot at the federal government, the Sindh chief minister blamed “mixed messages” from the Centre and not the public, for the violation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the country.

“The entire world and our country are going through a trial at the moment,” he said. “SOPs are not being followed at a lot of places and I will not blame the public for it. This is because of the mixed signals being sent to people. One person says it [Covid-19] is a dangerous disease, while another says it is just flu….and you will be fine after suffering a cold,” he added.

The chief minister said the Centre had voiced concern for the economic impact of the virus on the poor, adding: “The lives of the poor matter the most but if they start dying, who will take care of their children”. There should be a unified message [from the government] that this was a life-threatening disease, he said. “This is a serious matter.”