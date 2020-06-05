FJWU joins hands with Canadian university to fight pandemic

Rawalpindi : Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has established a Research Group in collaboration with the Institute of Public Health at University of Manitoba, Canada for sustained development in Women’s Health ‘Global Public Health and Education.’

In order to understand and address the challenges faced by our community pertaining to the current pandemic of Coronavirus [COVID-19] faculty members from both universities will execute research projects under this collaboration.

Faculty members of disciplines under Social Sciences, Education, Humanities and Management Sciences are participating in this research initiative not only to understand the challenges associated with COVID-19 but also to put forward corresponding solutions and policy recommendations.

As one of the major priorities of her leadership, the Vice Chancellor, Dr. Saima Hamid encourages the faculty to conduct collaborative interdisciplinary research, which directly impacts our society and can solve local problems. The collaboration with the University of Manitoba is one of such research initiatives under her leadership.