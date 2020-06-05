close
Fri Jun 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2020

PWF’s ex-president passes away

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Wre­st­ling Federation’s (PWF) former president Ch Muhammad Asghar breathed his last in Lahore on Thursday.

POA President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic family have expressed condolence on the demise of Ch. Asghar.

“May Allah Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable los,” the POA message said.

Latest News

More From Sports