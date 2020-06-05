PWF’s ex-president passes away

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Wre­st­ling Federation’s (PWF) former president Ch Muhammad Asghar breathed his last in Lahore on Thursday.

POA President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic family have expressed condolence on the demise of Ch. Asghar.

“May Allah Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable los,” the POA message said.