Fri Jun 05, 2020
June 5, 2020

WELLINGTON: Rally New Zealand was cancelled on Thursday, joining a list of races hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and delaying its return to the world championship circuit after an 8-year absence. The World Rally Championship race, scheduled for September in and around Auckland, was axed because New Zealand’s borders remain closed to international travellers, organisers said.

