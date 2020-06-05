tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WELLINGTON: Rally New Zealand was cancelled on Thursday, joining a list of races hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and delaying its return to the world championship circuit after an 8-year absence. The World Rally Championship race, scheduled for September in and around Auckland, was axed because New Zealand’s borders remain closed to international travellers, organisers said.