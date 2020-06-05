4 PSB Hostel employees test positive

ISLAMABAD: Four of the hostel staff at the Pakistan Sports Complex premises tested positive for Covid-19 during the Ehsas emergency cash programme hustle and bustle.

As the majority of the public turning up at the complex did not follow the SOPs, PSB Hostel staff got infected with virus. “Four of the hostel employees tested positive while more tests are being carried out. The matter was immediately reported to the IPC Ministry and Islamabad administration that ultimately sealed the complex,” Pakistan Sports Board Deputy Director General Mansoor Ahmad said.