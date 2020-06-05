PSB to review sports policy on 8th

ISLAMABAD: Revision of the sports policy will be one of the important points of the agenda item as the 88th executive committee meeting of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will be held at the IPC Ministry offices on June 8.

The policy — which was announced in 2001 and was later amended in 2005 — was never reviewed following the 2012 18th amendment that saw provinces taking over the sports ministry. Pakistan could be one of the very few countries in the world where central government does not have a sports ministry.

Whenever a national contingent takes part in any international event it competes under the banner of national flag. Neither provinces are recognised anywhere in the world nor there is importance of any province ab­road. Players are known and respected by the country they belong to. It is yet to be seen whether IPC Ministry would suggest any proposal to establish a sports ministry by making necessary chan­ges in the constitution.

Other agenda item includes ratification of repair/maintenance work of Pakistan Sports Complex.