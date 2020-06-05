Porto lose to Famalicao in Portugal

LISBON: The Portuguese Primeira Liga became the second top European football league to return following the coronavirus lockdown as leaders Porto fell to a surprising 2-1 loss at Famalicao.

Despite the match being played behind closed doors, several Porto supporters made the short trip to congregate outside the stadium.

They were left disappointed though, as their side’s title hopes were dealt a blow.

Second-placed Benfica, who sit one point behind Porto, could take top spot on Thursday when the reigning champions host Tondela.

Promoted Famalicao led the table themselves earlier in the season before a poor run of form, but moved back into fifth, two points adrift of fourth-placed Sporting Lisbon. Fabio Martins broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 48th minute, before Porto equalised 16 minutes from time through Jesus Manuel Corona.

But young midfielder Pote had the final say for Famalicao four minutes later as they added another famous victory to their league double over Sporting this season.