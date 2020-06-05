Cricket in Australia returns to action tomorrow

SYDNEY: Cricket will return to competitive action in Australia tomorrow (Saturday) with a T20 carnival in Darwin that marks an important milestone for the game amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

And not only will cricket be back on the field, fans will also be in attendance.

The CDU Top End T20 is a round-robin carnival that will see 15 games played across the Queen’s Birthday long-weekend on June 6-8.

The tournament will feature the seven Darwin Premier Grade clubs, with the eighth team an Invitational XI made up of the best players from the NT’s ‘Asia Cup’ competition played between locals within the Asian community.

A partnership between NT Cricket and Charles Darwin University will see select matches streamed live on the MyCricket Facebook page to a global audience, including one of the semi-finals and the grand final on Monday.

The Top End T20 carnival will be followed by the start of the Darwin & District one-day season the following weekend that is scheduled as a 14-round competition with a grand final on September 19.

The return to competition on Saturday will be keenly watched as Australian cricket’s top-flight moves slowly toward normality, while Darwin plays a role as a testing ground for cricket in a Covid-19 environment.

The use of sweat and saliva to shine the white Kookaburra ball will not be permitted, and no artificial substances will be available, but that may change for the 50-over competition.

Darwin Cricket Management chairman Lachlan Baird said he was waiting on a firm answer from Cricket Australia on whether bowlers could use a wax to aid swing, or if the ICC Cricket Committee’s recommendation that sweat be allowed, but not saliva, will be enforced.

“Cricket Australia is still very strong at the moment that they will not necessarily follow the ICC direction that sweat can be used and any wax applicator will not be banned,” Baird told the NT News this week.

“They are still exploring that. Fortunately it should not be too much of an issue with our T20 competition this weekend. But the week after when 50-over cricket begins we will need a formal decision on what we are going to do — either through wax applicators with Kookaburra or hopefully following the ICC and the United Kingdom, who say using sweat and not saliva to shine the ball is an acceptable risk.” — cricket.com.au