‘Players will have to reach benchmarks’

ISLAMABAD: Director of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) High Performance Centre Nadeem Khan has revealed his major plans for the player’s development, saying anyone not reaching benchmarks would be washed out of the system.

Nadeem said the mid-term plan was to pick a set of players for the next Under-19 World Cup and get them ready for the next World Cup.

“During the recent Under-19 World Cup, our team wasn’t prepared enough as compared to the other better teams. We need to start preparing at least one-and-a-half years in advance with one dedicated set up and one direction. The gap is not just at the age-group cricket, but between our first-class and the international team as well. So first we need to toughen up that process,” Cricinfo quoted him as saying.

He said we would prepare the players so that at the senior level, there is proper competition and they feel it. “That competition will test their ability and enhance them. Players who are not reaching benchmarks will be washed out of the system and those passing through with distinction will make their way ahead,” he said.

Nadeem said HPC would not allow mediocrity. “Fitness, discipline, lifestyle, performance, it has to be there in a player. Nobody is going to go up to the next level until all boxes are ticked,” he said.

He said he would have a close relationship with Misbah. “We are not going to influence the selection but make sure we have a readymade production line available all the time. For instance, if Misbah comes to us and asks for a batsman for South African conditions who plays well square of the wicket or asks for a seam bowler, that’s our job to have an answer with the best option,” he said.

Nadeem said the long-term plan was to form a national framework starting from the Under-13 circuit. To a question on mergering domestic cricket and old National Cricket Academy (NCA) into HPC, he said both were related departments.

“You develop players at one place and test them in terms of performance at domestic cricket, which becomes a feeder to the international team. There have long been chronic problems of the system missing out on many players, which have been the subject of extensive debate.

“A number of Under-19 players have disappeared without getting a proper chance in first-class cricket and that’s a worry. There has been no coordination between the NCA and domestic operations. So the idea is to merge both departments so that we can properly regulate players and make sure they do no slip out of the system,” he said.

He said players would come into HPC from the provincial associations as he was not in favour of open trials.

“When you have open trials at Under-13 level, you get tons of kids selected and many are undeserving. That is an unfair system, to be honest. There are other good players you miss out on. It’s tough but at some stage we have to stop undeserving players making their way into the system. Due to Covid-19, this is probably not going to happen this year, but the HPC will make sure that kids entering in the system are on the basis of merit and competition,” he said.